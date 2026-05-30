Lilly obesity drug boosts shares after breakthrough trial results

According to Axios, trial participants recorded “meaningful reductions” in body weight that exceeded the performance of existing injectable GLP-1 therapies currently available on the market. Researchers said the drug’s tolerability profile was consistent with previous obesity studies conducted by Lilly.

The results strengthened investor confidence in the company’s long-term obesity treatment strategy and reinforced its lead over rivals, including Novo Nordisk.

Following the announcement, Lilly shares climbed sharply as trading volumes rose above recent averages. Analysts also raised near-term price targets, citing strong prescription trends and growing demand for obesity-related therapies.

The breakthrough increased pressure on competitors developing next-generation weight-loss drugs. Shares of Novo Nordisk faced selling pressure, while investors also renewed scrutiny of Pfizer over delays in its obesity drug program.

Lilly has invested heavily in expanding manufacturing capacity for GLP-1 therapies as the global market for obesity and metabolic disease treatments continues to grow.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that new research suggests genetic differences may help explain why weight-loss drugs such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are significantly more effective for some patients than for others.