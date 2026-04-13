Why obesity drugs work better for some people

In a large study published in the journal Nature, researchers analyzed genetic and survey data from 27,885 people who had used medications that mimic the hormone GLP1, which helps control appetite and blood sugar. The drugs have become widely used to treat obesity and related health problems.

Participants reported losing a median of about 11.3 kilograms, or roughly 11.7% of their body weight, after taking the medications for about 8 months. However, the results varied widely from person to person. Some lost more than a quarter of their starting weight, while others saw little change.

The study found that a specific genetic variant in the GLP1 receptor gene was linked to greater weight loss. People carrying the variant were predicted to lose about 0.76 kilograms more for each copy of the gene variant they carried.

Researchers also identified genetic links to common side effects such as nausea and vomiting. One of these genetic signals appeared only in people using tirzepatide, a newer drug that targets two hormone pathways.

By combining genetic data with other factors such as age, sex, treatment time and drug dose, the team built a model that can help predict how well a patient may respond to the medication.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the new diabetes drug beat Ozempic in early trial results.