The Leonids are active from October 27 to December 7, with the best viewing conditions expected during the final hour before morning twilight, when the radiant in the constellation Leo is highest in the eastern sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Under current conditions, observers may see around three meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere and two per hour south of the equator. The meteors enter the atmosphere at approximately 70 kilometers per second, making them among the fastest meteors observed. Brighter ones may leave persistent glowing trails.

The International Meteor Organization calendar lists the regular nodal peak at 23:45 UT on November 17, with an expected zenithal hourly rate of about 15 under ideal viewing conditions. However, models predict several encounters with low-density trails of comet debris, which are not expected to produce a significant meteor outburst.

Viewing conditions will also be influenced by the Moon. It will reach its first-quarter phase on November 17 and remain visible in the evening sky, setting around midnight local time. As the waxing gibbous Moon moves into the morning sky later in the week, a brief window between moonset and dawn may offer better viewing conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that stargazers could watch up to 17 meteors per hour in the morning skies from October 31 to November 6.