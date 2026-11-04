Stargazers eye meteor showers as the Moon wanes

In its outlook for October 31 to November 6, the AMS said the Moon reached its last-quarter phase on November 1. The Moon will rise later each night as it wanes, allowing observers to watch meteors under darker skies for longer. Toward the end of the period, the thin crescent Moon is expected to cause no interference.

Under dark-sky conditions, observers at mid-northern latitudes may see about 17 meteors per hour in the morning and four in the evening. In the southern tropics, the estimated rates are nine per hour in the morning and three in the evening. Actual numbers may vary depending on weather, light pollution and observing conditions.

Several meteor showers are active during the period, although most are expected to produce fewer than one meteor per hour. The Northern and Southern Taurids are among the more noticeable showers. In the Northern Hemisphere, the estimated rates are two meteors per hour for the Northern Taurids and three for the Southern Taurids. The Southern Taurids may produce about two meteors per hour in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Orionids, which peaked on October 23, remain active through November 12, while the Leonids are approaching their expected peak on November 18. The Southern lambda Draconids are expected to reach maximum activity on November 3, but their rates are likely to remain below one meteor per hour.

The AMS says viewing is generally best during the final hours before dawn. Observers are advised to look slightly away from a shower's radiant – the point from which meteors appear to originate – to better trace their paths across the sky.

The hourly estimates are based on observations from dark locations away from urban lights. City observers are likely to see fewer meteors, as only the brightest ones will be visible.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Saturn, the Orionid meteor shower and the Moon near the Pleiades were visible in October’s night sky.