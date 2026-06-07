LEGO unveils largest-ever Sagrada Família set

The new LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família set contains 12,060 pieces and recreates one of the world's most celebrated architectural landmarks. Designed as a tribute to architect Antoni Gaudí's legacy, the model reflects both the scale and complexity of the famous basilica, which has been under construction for more than a century.

Photo credit: LEGO

According to LEGO, the building experience follows the same sequence as the real structure's development. Builders begin with the Apse and Crypt before progressing through the Nativity and Passion façades, the central naves, the Western Sacristy and six towers. The final stage completes the model with the Eastern Sacristy and the Glory façade.

The finished model stands more than 62 centimetres tall, measuring 47 centimetres wide and 39 centimetres deep. LEGO said special attention was given to recreating the basilica's distinctive stained-glass effect, designed to imitate the way light passes through the windows of the real building.

Stained-glass effect window. Photo Credit: Lego

The set joins LEGO's Architecture collection, which features detailed replicas of renowned landmarks from around the world. Builders can also use the LEGO Builder app, which provides 3D instructions, progress tracking and build-saving features.

The LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família set is available for pre-order and will go on sale worldwide on November 1, 2026. The set is priced at $799.99 in the United States, €749.99 in Europe and £649.99 in the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that LEGO unveiled an 8,278-piece “The Lord of the Rings” set.