LEGO unveils first ever Pokémon construction sets

The collection is based on the most iconic characters of the Pokémon universe. The debut lineup features five legendary Pokémon: Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise.

The LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set consists of 2,050 pieces. The figure is presented in a dynamic pose, with a lightning shaped base. The number 25 is displayed on the stand, referencing Pikachu’s Pokédex number. The model can be built in two different poses.

One of the largest sets in LEGO history includes three final evolutions of the Kanto region starter Pokémon. The set contains more than 6838 pieces, with each figure featuring movable elements.

Photo credit: LEGO Group

The LEGO Pokémon Eevee set includes 587 pieces and captures the signature features of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Movable legs, tail and head allow builders to create different poses. The build also supports a shared building experience through the Build Together app.

Photo credit: LEGO Group

From January 12 to February 27, fans will be able to take part in the LEGO Pokémon Scavenger Hunt digital challenge, searching for hidden clues across LEGO and Pokémon online platforms. The grand prize includes a trip to the Pokémon World Championships 2026 in San Francisco, along with a full set of the new LEGO Pokémon products.

Sales will begin on February 27, 2026, while pre-orders are already open on the official LEGO website.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that The LEGO Group unveiled its Smart Brick, calling it the company’s biggest technological breakthrough since the introduction of the LEGO Minifigure in 1978.