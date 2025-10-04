Lee Hae-in skates to gold at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025
Lee Hae-in of South Korea won the gold medal in the women's singles event at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025 in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The 2023 World Championship runner-up Lee Hae-in earned the victory with a combined score of 196.84 points.
South Korea dominated the top spots, with Yun Ah-sun taking the silver medal (174.37 points) as well. Canada’s Madeline Schizas claimed the bronze (164.39 points).
Kazakhstan's Amira Irmatova placed sixth with 137.15 points. Other local figure skaters showed the following results: Nuriya Suleimen (7th, 124.40), Sofiya Farafonova (9th, 104.50), Veronika Kovalenko (10th, 86.12), and Russalina Shakrova (11th, 74.71).
Kazinform previously reported that the leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team, Mikhail Shaidorov, was ranked first for his short program routine at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025.