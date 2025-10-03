Kazakhstan's Shaidorov 1st in SP at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025

The world championship silver medalist scored 95.01 points for his performance, putting him in the lead after SP.

Nika Egadze of Georgia took second place with 87.58 points, followed by American Jason Brown in the third with 86.61.

Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh with 77.14 points, while Nikita Krivosheev placed 16th with 59.33 and Oleg Melnikov 17th with 54.19.

The free skating program will take place on October 4.

As reported earlier, Kazakh figure skaters have missed out on the Milano Cortina 2026 quota.