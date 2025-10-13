Lecornu’s new cabinet faces confidence challenge and looming budget deadline

The Élysée Palace announced the new cabinet lineup on Sunday night, confirming that Finance Minister Roland Lescure, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin will retain their posts.

“A single imperative guides my decisions: to serve my country and the French people,” Darmanin said on X, adding that he was stepping back from party politics.

Au moment où la France connaît des difficultés politiques très importantes, j’ai accepté, avec gravité, la proposition de continuer mon travail au ministère de la Justice.



Notre devoir est d’assurer l’ordre républicain, l’autorité de l’État et la concorde nationale.



Un seul… — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 12, 2025

The most notable changes include the appointment of Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez as Interior Minister, replacing Bruno Retailleau, and Monique Barbut, former head of the French World Wide Fund, as Environment Minister. Former Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne was replaced by civil servant Édouard Geffray as Education Minister.

Opposition forces were quick to react. The left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) and far-right National Rally both announced plans to submit no-confidence motions, while Socialist leader Olivier Faure simply posted, “No comment.”

Lecornu’s immediate task is to present a 2026 draft budget by Tuesday — an issue that previously brought down two prime ministers.

“A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year,” Lecornu wrote on X.

Un gouvernement de mission est nommé pour donner un budget à la France avant la fin de l’année.



Je remercie les femmes et les hommes qui s'engagent dans ce gouvernement en toute liberté au-delà des intérêts personnels et partisans.



Une seule chose compte : l’intérêt du pays. — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 12, 2025

Political observers say the challenge will test the government’s stability as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to maintain control amid deepening divisions in parliament.

Earlier, it was reported that President Emmanuel Macron reappointed former Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to the post shortly after his resignation.