Macron reappoints Lecornu as French Prime Minister

The former Minister of the Armed Forces said he accepted the appointment “out of a sense of duty.”

“Out of duty, I accept the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic — to do everything possible to secure France’s year-end budget and to address the everyday challenges faced by our fellow citizens. We must put an end to this political crisis that frustrates the French people and to the instability that harms France’s image and its interests,” wrote Lecornu.

He added that the new government team should embody “renewal and a diversity of skills.”

“I will do everything to ensure this mission is carried out successfully,” Lecornu assured.

Earlier reports noted that Lecornu had resigned after just 27 days in office — the shortest tenure of any French prime minister in history.