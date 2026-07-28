LeBron James joins Philadelphia 76ers in blockbuster move

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

It’s official! LeBron James will play his historic 24th NBA season with the 76ers 👑 pic.twitter.com/YeCBeuygp1 — NBA (@NBA) July 27, 2026

The NBA's all-time leading scorer with 43,440 career points arrives in Philadelphia after 23 seasons with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers. James will wear his iconic No. 23 jersey with the 76ers.

"I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers," Managing Partner Josh Harris said. "One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic... I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly."

President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey also praised the signing.

"There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball," Gansey said. "He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor, and a tireless worker... We couldn't be happier that he is officially here."

James joins the 76ers after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds during the 2025-26 season with the Lakers, extending his unprecedented streak of averaging at least 20 points per game to 23 consecutive seasons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NBA superstar LeBron James was set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after spending eight seasons with the franchise.