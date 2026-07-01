LeBron James to leave Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons

The 41-year-old basketball legend has informed the Lakers that he plans to play elsewhere next season. His next team has not yet been announced.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after signing a four-year contract with the club. His time in Los Angeles became the longest continuous spell he has spent with one team during his NBA career.

Lakers owner and governor Jeanie Buss paid tribute to James, calling him “one of the greatest athletes in history.” She thanked him for his eight years with the franchise.

Photo credit: @Lakers / X

Following the Lakers’ message on X, James replied: “No, THANK YOU!” He said it had been an honor to wear the purple and gold jersey and to continue the legacy of the players who came before him.

During his Lakers career, James helped the team win its 17th NBA title in 2020. It was his fourth NBA championship and fourth Finals MVP award.

James also reached several major milestones while playing for Los Angeles. He passed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. He is currently the only player in NBA history to score more than 40,000 points.

The forward also climbed to fourth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list and extended his record streak of games with at least 10 points.

Before joining the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. His next move is expected to become one of the main storylines of the NBA offseason as he prepares for what could be his 24th season in the league.

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