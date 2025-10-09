Latin America’s first boat powered entirely by green hydrogen unveiled

The vessel was presented on the Itaipu reservoir in Foz do Iguacu, on the Parana River. The aluminium craft measures 9.5 metres in length and 3 metres in width, and operates without noise or emissions, its only by-product being pure water.

The boat will be officially launched in Belem during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), taking place from 10 to 21 November. The event will bring together government delegations and civil society from across the globe to discuss climate solutions and environmental policy.

Initially, the vessel will be used for the collection of solid waste on the inhabited islands around Belem. The project aims to promote scientific, social, and technological development across the Amazon region.

Earlier, it was reported that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged a landmark investment of US$1 billion into the newly created Tropical Forests Forever Facility.