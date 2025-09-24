Brazil pledges $1bn to global tropical forest protection fund

The TFFF is designed to reward tropical forest nations for keeping their ecosystems intact by providing real economic incentives. The fund will operate as a blended finance mechanism, attracting contributions from governments and private investors, with annual dividends shared between investors and countries that successfully conserve their forests.

Lula underlined that without the leadership of those who live in and depend on tropical forests, there can be no sustainable solution to climate change. He also urged other nations to match Brazil’s ambition so the fund can be formally launched at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem in November 2025.

By COP30, the initiative aims to raise US$25 billion in junior capital from governments, which would then be leveraged to attract senior private capital of up to US$125 billion. According to environmental analysts, this could generate an average annual payment per hectare of preserved forest.



Earlier it was reported that Indonesia aims to create one million jobs in forestry