KZT 6.8 trillion required to revitalize Kazakhstan's utilities

The mentioned funds will be used to repair 86,000 km of utility networks. Darbayev noted that implementing these projects will significantly reduce the number of utility failures.

The Vice Minister presented data on the current wear and tear of utility infrastructure during a meeting in Astana on the National Project for Modernizing the Energy and Utilities Sectors.

Specifically, the current deterioration rate is:

65% to 90% at 22 heat supply enterprises

70% to 97% at 18 electric power supply facilities

70% to 100% at 23 water supply enterprises

70% to 100% at 24 wastewater disposal enterprises

The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:

Heat supply: Approximately KZT 1.3 trillion for 1,600 km of networks (to reduce deterioration to 40%)

Electricity supply: Over KZT 3.8 trillion for 77,600 km of networks (down to 45%)

Water supply: Around KZT 600 billion for 4,700 km of networks (down to 34%)

Wastewater disposal: Over KZT 1.1 trillion for 2,600 km of networks (down to 40%)

As previously reported, Kazakh Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev stated that the practical implementation of the national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors has started. Additionally, Vice Minister Assan Darbayev announced that 15 projects, valued at 4.4 trillion tenge, are planned for the construction of new energy facilities.