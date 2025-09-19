EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to modernize energy sector, cutting wear by 15%

    12:37, 19 September 2025

    Kazakhstan operates 77 power-generating enterprises, 19 of which have equipment wear exceeding 65%, Vice Minister of National Economy, Assan Darbayev, said at a meeting on the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency reports.   

    Kazakhstan to modernize energy sector, cutting wear by 15%
    Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency/freepik.com

    Darbayev noted that 15 projects worth 4.4 trillion tenge are planned for the construction of new energy facilities.

    In addition, 14 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge are aimed at modernizing existing energy facilities.

    As a result, existing capacities will be upgraded, reducing overall wear by around 15%.

    As reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has announced the start of the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, including the attraction of investments, pilot projects and digitalization of processes.

     

    Energy Economy Utilities Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All