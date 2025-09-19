Kazakhstan to modernize energy sector, cutting wear by 15%
Kazakhstan operates 77 power-generating enterprises, 19 of which have equipment wear exceeding 65%, Vice Minister of National Economy, Assan Darbayev, said at a meeting on the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Darbayev noted that 15 projects worth 4.4 trillion tenge are planned for the construction of new energy facilities.
In addition, 14 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge are aimed at modernizing existing energy facilities.
As a result, existing capacities will be upgraded, reducing overall wear by around 15%.
As reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has announced the start of the practical development of the utilities and energy sectors’ modernization national project, including the attraction of investments, pilot projects and digitalization of processes.