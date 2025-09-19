Kazakhstan proceeds to implement utilities sector modernization national project

He said, according to preliminary estimates, the project will require over 13 trillion tenge in investments for the repair and construction of 86,000 km of utilities network, and adding 7.3 GW of capacities for five years and more.

Kanat Bozumbayev said the necessary regulatory framework for barrier-free access to long-term and affordable financing from financial institutions has already been set up. He stressed Kazakhstan proceeded to implement the national project. This year, 144 billion tenge will be attracted in investments across 48 natural monopoly entities.

The key goals of the national project include modernization and construction of the energy and utilities infrastructure, digitalization of business processes, etc.

He said utmost attention will be paid to the development of domestic production to reduce dependence on imports, generate new jobs and increase tax revenues to the budget.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan launched the first energy and utilities sectors modernization projects. 48 pilot projects have already been approved as part of the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project. 22.5 billion tenge was allocated this year for the development of 10 pilot projects in Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions on modernization of heating supply, water supply, water treatment and power supply facilities.