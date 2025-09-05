Kyzylorda and Karaganda see launch of solar and wind power plants this year, PM

The Government is therefore working to add around 26 GW of new energy capacity by 2035.

Bektenov noted that out of 233 energy facilities in Kazakhstan, 156 are renewable. He said that nine new renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 455.5 MW are scheduled for launch this year. Since the beginning of the year, two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 40 MW have already been commissioned in Kyzylorda region, along with a 50 MW wind power plant in Karaganda region.

In addition, the Prime Minister reported that 12,000 km of utility networks have been repaired in Kazakhstan to date.

As written before, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address, an expanded meeting of the Amanat party faction was held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and government officials.