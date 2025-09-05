EN
    Kazakhstan renovates over 12,000 km of utility systems

    10:24, 5 September 2025

    Ensuring uninterrupted heating remains one of the key priorities set by the Head of State for the Government. Speaking at an extended meeting of the Amanat party faction, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that inspections of preparations for the heating season had begun well ahead of schedule this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: avitekengineering.ru

    “Thanks to modernization and equipment upgrades, the average wear of thermal power plants across the country has dropped from 64% to 61%. Nine plants have shifted from the high-risk red zone to the yellow zone, while three have moved from the yellow to the green zone,” Bektenov noted.

    Another key driver of modernization has been the “Tariff in Exchange for Investment” program. In just the past two years, it has attracted over 600 billion tenge in investments, allowing for the repair of more than 12,000 km of utility networks and reducing overall wear by an average of 6.2%.

    The Prime Minister added that the National Project on Modernization of Energy and Utility Infrastructure will help accelerate the reduction of wear across the country’s engineering networks.

    As reported earlier, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian Corridor has increased sixfold over the past five years.

    Energy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Investment projects Government of Kazakhstan Amanat Party Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address 2024
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
