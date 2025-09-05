Kazakhstan renovates over 12,000 km of utility systems

“Thanks to modernization and equipment upgrades, the average wear of thermal power plants across the country has dropped from 64% to 61%. Nine plants have shifted from the high-risk red zone to the yellow zone, while three have moved from the yellow to the green zone,” Bektenov noted.

Another key driver of modernization has been the “Tariff in Exchange for Investment” program. In just the past two years, it has attracted over 600 billion tenge in investments, allowing for the repair of more than 12,000 km of utility networks and reducing overall wear by an average of 6.2%.

The Prime Minister added that the National Project on Modernization of Energy and Utility Infrastructure will help accelerate the reduction of wear across the country’s engineering networks.

