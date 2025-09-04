PM Bektenov joins meeting of Amanat party faction ahead of President’s annual address

In his address, Olzhas Bektenov placed a focus on the progress of implementing the President’s previous addresses from 2019–2024, as well as the pre-election program “A Fair Kazakhstan — for All and for Everyone. Now and Forever.”

Opening the meeting, Speaker of the Majilis and Amanat party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov stressed the significance of the President’s addresses, calling them “a strategic vision for the country’s development and systemic answers to citizens’ most pressing concerns.” He stressed that consistent implementation of presidential programs is key to maintaining public trust.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

People want to see real change here and now. That is why, at the start of each political season, we ‘synchronize our watches’ with the government, said Koshanov.

Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted the government’s steady efforts to implement the President’s strategic initiatives through the National Action Plan. Large-scale projects are being carried out to support sustainable development and improve citizens’ living standards.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Thanks to the Head of State’s course, our economy continues to demonstrate stable growth. Over the first seven months, we maintained positive momentum in the priority sector of manufacturing. In mining, new growth opportunities are emerging through the development of rare and rare-earth metals, noted Bektenov.

The government has submitted to Parliament the forecast of socio-economic development and the draft republican budget for the next three years. Under the baseline scenario, the economy is expected to grow by an average of 5.3% on an annual basis.

Bektenov added that tax reform will boost growth-stimulating expenditures from 10.9% to 16.1% of GDP, allowing greater infrastructure and financial support for businesses while maintaining social orientation of the budget and strong social commitments.

Investment policy remains a priority. Last year, 45 foreign-invested projects worth $1.3 billion were launched. Overall, the national investment portfolio includes more than 1,100 projects totaling around $144 billion.

Industrial production grew 6.9% compared to last year. This year, 190 new manufacturing enterprises worth 1.5 trillion tenge are planned, creating more than 20,000 jobs. Seventeen large-scale cluster projects are also under way, aimed at deepening processing capacity and maximizing the use of domestic raw materials.

In agriculture, increased funding for spring fieldwork allowed farmers to carry out a successful sowing campaign. Harvesting is now under way in 15 regions, with more than 6 million tons of grain already collected. Export geography is expanding, with a significant share of products carrying high added value.

The Kazakh Government is rolling out targeted social support via a unified digital platform. In education, 160 schools with capacity for 310,000 students have been built under the Keleshek Mektepteri ("Schools of the Future") project. Dormitory shortages have been cut from 61,000 to 17,000 places over the past five years.

Healthcare indicators also improved: overall mortality fell by 3%, infant mortality by 22.7%, and life expectancy reached 75 years and 4 months. Under the Modernization of Rural Healthcare project, 540 out of 655 planned medical facilities have been built, providing services to about 1 million rural residents.

The Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted a major focus on reducing regional disparities. This year, projects are set to ensure universal access to drinking water, backed by over 300 billion tenge in funding.

In energy, the Tariff for Investment program has attracted more than 600 billion tenge in two years, enabling repairs on over 12,000 km of engineering networks.

Transport infrastructure is also expanding: 13,000 km of roads are under repair this year, while the second line of the Dostyk–Moiynty railway section nears completion, expected to boost capacity fivefold.

Digitalization is advancing with the launch of Kazakhstan’s National Artificial Intelligence Platform and Central Asia’s first supercomputer cluster, the region’s most powerful computing system. Exports of IT services have grown from 30 million US dollars in 2021 to 700 million US dollars in 2024.

The Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign has engaged more than 10 million citizens, resulting in the collection of 383,000 tons of waste, cleaning of 825,000 hectares of land, and the planting of 2.4 million trees.

A new comprehensive plan to combat drug abuse and trafficking is being developed as part of the Law and Order concept, targeting both causes and consequences.

Bektenov reaffirmed that the Government is consistently implementing the President’s addresses and pre-election program across all priority areas.

All measures under the National Action Plan are being systematically implemented and closely monitored. Working in close cooperation with Parliament, we will continue striving for stable development, he stated.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and government officials answered questions from faction deputies. The discussion focused on measures to boost economic development, support businesses, strengthen agriculture and industry, raise citizens’ incomes, improve social policy, and address specific issues of regional infrastructure development, among other topics.

Koshanov stated: "Cooperation between the Majilis and the Government ensures practical realization of the principle Strong President — Influential Parliament — Accountable Government."

Coordinated efforts of the Government and Parliament lay a foundation for effective state policy. Because, we have a common goal, which is the country’s prosperity and improving people’s living standards. In this regard, the directives of the President, reflected in his pre-election program and addresses should be fulfilled in a timely manner. Only by acting together can we achieve tangible results, he concluded.

