Kyrgyzstan's Zhaparov urges EAEU countries’ leaders to create shared data centers

According to the Kyrgyz leader, EAEU countries should jointly develop digital sovereignty.

By implementing digital solutions, we are facing the very challenge of digital sovereignty. Whoever controls their data controls their future. And whoever depends on external infrastructure, algorithms, and systems remains vulnerable. That is why Kyrgyzstan is focusing on the development of national AI solutions. At the same time, we fully understand that artificial intelligence has no national borders, and the EAEU space has enormous potential in this area, stated Zhaparov.

He emphasized that the EAEU countries are united by deep historical ties, strong scientific traditions, and common economic interests.

By combining our efforts in developing joint models, creating shared computing capacities and data centers, we can become not just users, but equal architects of the global digital agenda, the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of digital security, education reform, and responsible artificial intelligence governance during the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.