Kyrgyzstan to launch its first homegrown satellite in early October

The satellite was developed and assembled in Kyrgyzstan by state-owned Kyrgyz Asman Open Joint-Stock Company. The project has taken around two and a half years to complete, with final preparations for the launch now underway.

On September 24, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Agriculture Erlist Akunbekov inspected the project and reviewed preparations for the satellite’s launch.

The satellite’s data will primarily be used in the agricultural sector. Its imagery will help authorities monitor crop conditions, analyze agricultural land and pastures, identify early signs of drought and conduct preliminary assessments of crop yields.

The satellite will also support monitoring of the impact of emergencies and provide information on the condition of glaciers, water resources and the environment.

Satellite imagery will enhance forecasting capabilities in the agricultural sector. It will also make it possible to analyze environmental conditions, assess the consequences of emergencies, and monitor glaciers and water resources. However, the satellite will primarily be used for agricultural development, Akunbekov said.

Preparatory work is currently continuing at Kyrgyz Asman, including the assembly of the satellite’s main components, installation of electronic equipment and testing of its systems. Once the final preparations are completed, the satellite will be transported for launch.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is the sole shareholder of Kyrgyz Asman JSC, while the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry exercises the rights of the sole shareholder.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Croatia became the 74th signatory of the Artemis Accords.