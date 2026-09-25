Croatia becomes 74th signatory of Artemis Accords

Croatia’s Minister of Science, Education and Youth Radovan Fuchs signed the Accords on behalf of the country. US Ambassador to Croatia Nicole McGraw and NASA Europe representative Gregory Mann attended the ceremony.

“Croatian scientists and companies are demonstrating growing interest in the space industry,” Fuchs said.

He added that Croatia decided to expand international cooperation by joining the Artemis Accords. He described the agreement as an opportunity to support the development of Croatia’s scientific community, introduce new technologies and strengthen the economy.

Croatia marked a major milestone with the successful launch of its first satellite, CroCube, on December 21, 2024. The satellite reached orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA and the US Department of State, together with seven other founding nations, established the Artemis Accords in 2020. The framework sets out practical principles for safe, peaceful and transparent exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond, including scientific data sharing, assistance to astronauts, avoiding interference between space activities and preserving historically significant sites and artifacts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Türkiye had officially joined the Artemis Accords, becoming the 71st signatory to the international framework for peaceful and cooperative exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond.