Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights

It will perform flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition, Kazakh Fly Arystan will also launch the direct flight en route Almaty – Issyk Kul on Thursdays and Sundays.

Four regular Almaty – Issyk Kul passenger flights a week will be operated this summer season, it said in a statement.

The new flights will contribute to further development of tourism, trade and economic and business cooperation between the two nations.

As earlier reported, China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25.

A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.

Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.