EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights

    18:30, 26 June 2025

    Kyrgyz Asman Airlines will operate a flight to connect Almaty and Issyk Kul starting from June 27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

    Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    It will perform flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

    In addition, Kazakh Fly Arystan will also launch the direct flight en route Almaty – Issyk Kul on Thursdays and Sundays.

    Four regular Almaty – Issyk Kul passenger flights a week will be operated this summer season, it said in a statement.

    The new flights will contribute to further development of tourism, trade and economic and business cooperation between the two nations.

    As earlier reported, China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25.

    A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.

    Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Tourism Travel Airports Aircraft Civil aviation
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All