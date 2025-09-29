Kyrgyzstan signs Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Taking the floor at the high-level plenary session dedicated to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev noted that nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain a priority of the country’s foreign policy.

“Kyrgyzstan joins the states – signatories of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and this step is a logical continuation of the country’s course towards enhancing international security and non-proliferation,” the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister said.

Speaking on Central Asia’s contribution to the strengthening of global security, Jeenbek Kulubayev highlighted that the Kyrgyz Republic serves as the depository of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and was the initiator of the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, marked annually on March 5.

