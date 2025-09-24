President Tokayev calls for UN reform amid global instability

The President’s first major point was the shifting global landscape and the erosion of trust in multilateral institutions. Tokayev noted that while the UN has been central in advancing peace, development, and human rights, the world is facing unprecedented challenges.

“Serious violations of international law have become new normality which undermines global stability and erodes confidence between peoples, between political leaders, and between states,” he cautioned.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

Building on this, Tokayev emphasized that global leaders bear a moral responsibility to choose cooperation over conflict. He argued that the current trajectory of international relations risks leaving future generations with heavier burdens.

“State leaders have a responsibility to move toward making peace, a failure of the current generation of leaders to act is not an option, because future generations will pay a much greater price,” he stated.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

Kazakh President made a strong call for comprehensive UN reform, framing it as a strategic necessity rather than a matter for endless debate. He proposed establishing a new expert body dedicated to designing concrete reforms.

“We need to establish a new group of truly dedicated people who will highly professionally and without any hesitations make concrete proposals for reforming the United Nations to make it better suited to the challenges of today and objectives of tomorrow,” Tokayev urged.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned the recent Israeli attack in Doha.

.