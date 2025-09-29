Kyrgyzstan signs Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that in his remarks, Minister Kulubaev emphasized that nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation remain key priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic’s foreign policy.

He announced that Kyrgyzstan has joined the ranks of states that have signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, noting that this step represents a logical continuation of the country’s consistent course towards strengthening international security and non-proliferation.

The Minister also highlighted Central Asia’s contribution to global security, underscoring the significance of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, for which the Kyrgyz Republic serves as the depository.

The Kyrgyz Republic further recalled its initiative to establish the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, observed annually on 5 March, which received unanimous support from the UN General Assembly.

Following the plenary session, a solemn ceremony was held to mark the signing by the Kyrgyz Republic of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The signing of this document became an important step in enhancing the country’s international standing as a reliable partner committed to fulfilling its international obligations.

