Kyrgyzstan, SICPA to launch gold mining traceability system

The meeting on Thursday was attended by Philippe Hamon, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of SICPA SA, Jean-Philippe Godin, Director of Strategic Development, other company representatives, and the heads of relevant departments.

It focused on cooperation in implementing a traceability system for gold and related minerals production, adapted to the conditions of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its implementation will streamline the operations of artisanal mines, improve sampling procedures, ensure control of the ore and gold supply chain, and prevent the illegal trafficking of gold and scrap gold.

The head of the State Tax Service emphasized that implementing a gold traceability system is a priority and a strategically important objective for the country.

"The Kyrgyz Republic has a significant number of gold deposits and companies. However, without effective traceability mechanisms, there are risks of data distortion, including the concealment of production volumes by unscrupulous entities," noted Almambet Shykmamatov. He also reported that significant preparatory work has been completed jointly with SICPA SA.

In turn, Philippe Amon, Director General of SICPA SA, noted that the company welcomes this meeting and supports the State Tax Service's decision to implement a monitoring system in the gold mining industry.

He added that the successful implementation of the project will lay the foundation for further joint initiatives and will enable expanded cooperation, including the implementation of similar solutions for other types of minerals.

SICPA SA is a Swiss technology company specializing in protecting banknotes, documents, and goods from counterfeiting and illegal trafficking.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan plans to restore forests on 2,500 hectares