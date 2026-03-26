Kyrgyzstan to restore forests on 2,500 hectares

According to the country's Ministry of Agriculture, the event was attended representatives of the ministries and other relevant specialists. This initiative implemented by the ministry of agriculture aimed at sustainable forest management, restoration of degraded areas, and improvement of living conditions for local communities.

The project plans to conduct large-scale forest restoration work on an area of ​​2,500 hectares, create new forest plantations, and promote natural regeneration processes.

It is worth noting that these activities are in line with the national initiative "Jashyl ​​Muras" (Green heritage) launched by President Sadyr Zhaparov. As part of this campaign, the country is implementing large-scale measures to expand green spaces, restore forests, and ensure environmental sustainability.

Implementation of the signed agreements will promote effective and sustainable forest management, restore degraded lands, preserve biodiversity, and improve the socio-economic situation in the regions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to establish a network of protective forest belts to tackle land degradation.