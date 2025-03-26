Kyrgyzstan ratifies Treaty on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on March 19, 2025.

The law was developed and adopted to determine the line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik State border and to carry out domestic procedures for the recognition and ratification of the Treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek.

The creation of a contractual and legal framework between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border is aimed at ensuring stability and security, creating favorable conditions for citizens of both states, especially in border regions, and will also contribute to further effective socio-economic and humanitarian cooperation.

As earlier reported, the historic Agreement on State Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was signed on March 13 during Tajik President's state visit to Bishkek.