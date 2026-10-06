Kyrgyzstan, EBRD review Kambarata-1 HPP development, new projects

According to the ministry, the meeting discussed the implementation of ongoing EBRD projects, the further expansion of cooperation, the advancement of the Framework Agreement, the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, and the legal framework governing EBRD operations in Kyrgyzstan.

Particular attention was paid to accelerating the implementation of active projects, improving procurement procedures, and ensuring the effective utilization of funds.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation and implementing joint projects in the water supply, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Ruslan Suinaliev also noted that Kyrgyzstan highly values ​​the EBRD's support and is interested in further strengthening the partnership and accelerating the implementation of joint projects. He stated that this would yield tangible results for the country's socio-economic development.

As it was reported, from September 21 to 23, Almaty hosted the 3rd round of trilateral negotiations on the draft intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint implementation of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1 project.