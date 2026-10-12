Kyrgyzstan discusses mountain tourism safety at Astana forum

According to the State Agency for Tourism Development, the country was represented at the forum by Alexandra Abdykaparova, head of the agency's strategic development department.

The event took place in Kazakhstan to mark World Tourism Day. Participants included representatives from government bodies, the tourism industry, and the expert community.

Particular attention at the forum was paid to ensuring safety in the mountains, increasing the responsibility of tourism participants, and improving safety measures for mountaineering expeditions. Participants highlighted the importance of preliminary risk assessment, tourist preparation, insurance, and the readiness of rescue services for the development of mountain and adventure tourism.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in strengthening cooperation among government agencies, tourism organizations, and professional mountaineers to enhance tourist safety.

Participation in the forum also provided an opportunity to present Kyrgyzstan’s tourism development priorities, exchange experience with international counterparts, and strengthen international cooperation in the field of safe and sustainable tourism.

As written before, Uzbekistan and India take tourism cooperation to a new level.

Reports noted, Kyrgyzstan will host the 2027 Global Mountain Summit.