Uzbekistan and India take tourism cooperation to a new level

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in culture, art, handicrafts, fashion, and the creative economy; increasing tourist flows; and promoting Uzbekistan’s potential as a travel destination in India.

Tourism ties are also receiving an additional boost from expanded entry opportunities for Indian citizens. As of September 1, 2026, Indian nationals holding a valid multiple-entry business or tourist visa issued by several countries, along with an air ticket to their home country or a third country, may stay in Uzbekistan visa-free for up to 30 days from the date of entry.

During the talks, the parties explored opportunities to implement joint projects drawing on India’s experience in fashion, design, and the creative industries. In particular, they proposed organizing a familiarization tour of Uzbekistan for representatives of India’s fashion and design industry and specialized media outlets.

The parties paid particular attention to promoting Uzbekistan’s contemporary tourism image in India. To this end, the parties proposed media and creative projects involving prominent designers, representatives of specialized media, and cultural platforms.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to pursue specific joint projects. These include arranging a visit to Uzbekistan for leading figures in India’s wedding industry and prominent experts, as well as cooperating on the filming of an Indian movie in the country.

The parties also agreed to create and sign a separate roadmap to implement joint initiatives systematically.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and India intend to bolster their strategic partnership.