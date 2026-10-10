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    Kyrgyzstan to host 2027 Global Mountain Summit

    23:14, 10 October 2026

    President Sadyr Zhaparov has invited CIS heads of state to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25," which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2027, Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan, 2027 Global Mountain Summit, President Sadyr Zhaparov
    Phоtо credit: Kabar

    He announced during the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, held in both narrow and extended formats in Turkmenistan.

    The head of state also outlined prospects for cooperation in the spheres of tourism and the development of mountainous regions.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan played a host to key climate dialogue on glaciers and water security.

    Kyrgyzstan Upcoming Events Central Asia CIS
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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