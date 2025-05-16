Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss restoration of bus routes

The Transport Ministry said that during the bilateral meeting, Absattar Syrgabaev noted that the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has been resolved, and focused on the current state of the roads under construction.

Minister Azim Ibrokhim proposed restoring bus routes.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 2nd meeting of transport ministers in the Central Asia-China format, the ministry said.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan started fencing its border with Tajikistan.