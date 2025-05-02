Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan

The Batken regional state administration reported that Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev took part in the launch of the work in an online format and gave the start to the process.

The event was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security - Director of the State Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev, Special Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on Border Issues Nazyrbek Borubaev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Batken Region Aibek Shamenov, as well as border guards.

To ensure the progress of the work, a special field camp settlement has been established in the area, conditions have been created for border guards, and the necessary equipment has been delivered.

At the first stage, it is planned to stretch a fence along 420 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The work is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

The work on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was previously completed, and on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, the heads of the two states signed an agreement on the border.