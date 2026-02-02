Kyrgyz, U.S. consular officials discuss visa issues

The meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, with particular attention given to recent changes in U.S. visa policy.

The Kyrgyz side stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive dialogue to develop mutually acceptable approaches to visa matters.

Kate Collins, for her part, addressed aspects of compliance with visa regulations by Kyrgyz citizens and expressed interest in continuing discussions and strengthening interaction.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing cooperation across all areas of consular relations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the United States has included citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan, applying for tourist and business visas in the visa bond program. For citizens of these countries applying for B1/B2 visas, the bond amount may be $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The size of the visa bond is determined individually during the interview. Later, Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov called on to review non-visa regime for the U.S. nationals, in response to the new visa requirements for Kyrgyzstanis.