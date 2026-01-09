Kyrgyzstan proposes revising visa-free regime for U.S. citizens

On his official X account, Baissalov called on to review non-visa regime for the U.S. nationals, in response to the new visa requirements for Kyrgyzstanis - a deposit of up to $15,000.

“I believe we should initiate a review of our visa-free regime for U.S. citizens, following the new visa requirements announced yesterday by the State Department, under which citizens of Kyrgyzstan are required to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000 when applying for visas. Visa policy is a matter of parity and mutual respect. If such high barriers are imposed on our citizens, we cannot pretend that nothing has happened,” he posted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the United States had included citizens of three Central Asian countries - Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan - applying for tourist and business visas, in the visa bond program.