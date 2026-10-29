Kyrgyz-Tajik border fencing completed

According to the Batken region governor, a fence with a total length of 327 kilometers and 500.4 meters has been installed, and hundreds of kilometers of field roads have been constructed.

The Tajik-Kyrgyz border stretches 1,008.14 kilometers. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan signed a landmark state border treaty on March 13, 2025, in Bishkek.

On March 31, 2025, in Khujand, the presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan signed a Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Borders of the Three States and a protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the treaty on aligned relations. The signing of the Khujand Declaration laid a solid foundation for good-neighborly relations and mutual understanding among the countries of the region.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly began installing the first border pillars along the section starting from the junction of the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.