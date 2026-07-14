Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan mark state border with first pillars

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total length of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 1,008.14 km, with the total perimeter of neutral lands extending 14.07 km.

The full completion of the state border delimitation process, which began in December 2002, was a historic achievement, opening a new chapter in relations between the two neighboring states. This result was achieved thanks to the political wisdom, mutual trust, and firm commitment of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, equality, and consideration of the legitimate interests of both sides.

It is noted that on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek, the heads of state signed the Treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, which created a solid international legal foundation for further strengthening trust, ensuring long-term stability, and sustainable development in the border areas.

Following the instructions of the heads of state, demarcation working groups of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan to the Joint Kyrgyz-Tajik Demarcation Commission were formed, and they have begun the practical implementation of a set of demarcation measures.

Photo credit: Kabar

The work is being carried out in an atmosphere of constructive interaction, mutual understanding, and a high degree of responsibility on the part of both parties. Since the beginning of the demarcation process, joint field surveys have been conducted along a total length of approximately 416.01 km of the state border. Preliminary coordinates and installation locations for 1,627 border markers (1,954 boundary pillars) have been determined, marked with wooden and metal pegs within the Batken and Leilek districts of the Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic, adjacent to the cities of Isfara and Konibodom, and the districts of Bobojon Gafurov, Jabbor Rasulov, Spitamen, and Devashtich in the Sughd region of Tajikistan.

On July 14 of this year, as part of the next stage of demarcation work, representatives of the two countries jointly installed four border pillars along the section starting from the junction of the state borders of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This practical step is a clear demonstration of the consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level and demonstrates the highly effective interaction between the parties in the spirit of mutual trust, partnership, and good-neighborliness.

The parties proceed from the fact that the final international legal formalization and proper designation of the State Border serve as a crucial factor in strengthening regional security, ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of border territories, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, and further deepening the friendly relations between the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had signed the Agreement on State Border.