President Sadyr Zhaparov was met by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Ayman Ashour, and other officials. The national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Egypt were displayed at the airport, a red carpet was laid out, and an honor guard was formed.

During the official visit, high-level talks between Sadyr Zhaparov and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are planned on current bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on international and regional matters. The signing of a number of bilateral documents in the fields of economics, agriculture, investment, energy, healthcare, and other areas is envisaged, which will create the basis for the further development of Kyrgyz-Egyptian relations.

On September 30, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30.

As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.