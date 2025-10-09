Kyrgyz High-Tech Park keen to bridge IT firms with Kazakh markets

According to him, the High-Tech Park views Kazakhstan as a key partner in promoting national IT companies and expanding their presence in the regional market.

"Digitalization is significantly impacting Central Asia, with significant growth in recent years. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are closely monitoring their neighbors' progress, studying successful practices, and implementing digital solutions in both the public sector and private businesses," he noted.

According to Temirov, the High-Tech Park is building a partnership with Astana Hub and views participation in the Digital Bridge as an opportunity for Kyrgyz companies to find clients, orders, and partners in Kazakhstan.

"Our goal is to help Kyrgyz companies tap into the Kazakh market. The High-Tech Park can act as a bridge for Kazakh companies planning to enter the Kyrgyz market," he emphasized.

Temirov also said that there has been strong interest in the Kyrgyz stand and the park's residents on the first day of the forum.

Discussions on potential partnerships are already underway, although it's too early to talk about specific results, he added.

It is worth reminding, the sidelines of Digital Bridge 2025 were transformed into an arena not only for showcasing innovations in robotics but also for a high-energy competition. Twelve of Kazakhstan’s leading student robotics teams went head-to-head in basketball-style matches, where robots raced against the clock to demonstrate creativity, engineering, and technical skill.