It shoots, it scores! Kazakhstan’s best robotics teams compete at Digital Bridge 2025

The contest required students to design, program, and control robots in 2.5-minute rounds that closely resembled basketball. Robots scored points by shooting balls into goals, while bonus points could be earned by collecting specific color combinations, adding a layer of strategy to the game.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Kemal Aliyev, mentor of team Pid & Kiroshi, explained that building a stable robot is a month-long process involving 3D modeling, printing, and cutting parts from materials like plywood or aluminum. After that, the “players” are programmed and drivers train to operate them effectively.

On average, up to 15 people work on a team. His students have competed not only locally but also internationally, winning first place in Europe and placing in the top 10 at the Nitchana Premiere Event in the U.S. “One of our most exciting experiences was in Chicago this June, where we faced strong teams from Romania and Brazil,” he recalled.

He also highlighted the broader benefits of robotics. “The FIRST movement supports students by giving certificates recognized by international universities like MIT and Harvard. They also grow in their fields: engineers in engineering, programmers in programming,” Kemal noted.

Kazinform News Agency correspondent also spoke with Daniyar Yermatov, FIRST Program Delivery Partner at USTEM Foundation. He said the program involves students aged 12 to 18 from a variety of schools, organizations, and businesses.

He explained that the games change every year, and this season’s challenge closely resembles basketball. The difference, aside from robots taking the shots, is that players must use cameras to read QR codes and operate in both autonomous and driver-controlled modes.

Yermatov added that Kazakh teams have achieved global recognition, highlighting that “in the last three consecutive years, we have won gold medals, with the teams now preparing for the world championship in Panama this November.”

Graduates of the program, he noted, go on to top universities such as Stanford, Harvard, and MIT, while others remain in Kazakhstan to work in AI startups, tech ventures, or as mentors for younger students.

“Our program is not just about hard skills, not only about the robot-building side, because we are focusing on building community, on raising children that will help in the future,” Yermatov said. “We have a culture that’s called ‘gracious professionalism,’ which helps children make new friends and build a larger network.”

