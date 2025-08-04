Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman to attend 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

He is expected to address the Conference’s plenary session.

Adylbek Kasymaliyev will also meet UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

He is also expected to participate in the high-level meeting dedicated to the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that UN Secretary General António Guterre arrived in Turkmenistan for UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

On August 3, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary General António Guterres inaugurated the UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty.