UN Sec Gen arrives in Turkmenistan for UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

At the Türkmenbaşy International Airport, António Guterres was welcomed by the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, the UN Secretary-General will hold an official meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to discuss bilateral and international cooperation issues. He is also expected to hold a meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held in Awaza National Tourist Zone from August 5 to 8. Foreign presidents, heads and representatives of international organizations are expected to participate in the event.

The conference is called to promote the economic potential of landlocked developing countries, as well as development of interregional and international ties in trade and economic sector.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Guterres visited the UN Regional Center in Almaty.