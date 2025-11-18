KTZ strengthens Kazakhstan's position as a key transit hub between China and Europe

The event was addressed by high-ranking officials, including Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, Governor of Shaanxi Province Zhao Gang, Chairman of the China State Railway Group Guo Zhuxue and other high-ranking representatives of government structures from more than 40 countries.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

The forum focused on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), strengthening international cooperation and enhancing the role of rail transport in ensuring global supply chain stability.

On the sidelines of the Forum, an agreement was signed on the accession of Chinese railways through CRCT to MIDDLE CORRIDOR MULTIMODAL Ltd., a joint venture between the Kazakh, Azerbaijani and Georgian railways.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

Speaking at the forum, Talgat Aldybergenov highlighted that the leaders of Kazakhstan and China attach special importance to the development of the route. Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Xi Jinping of China noted in their speeches that strengthening ties along the China-Central Asia-Europe route meets common strategic interests of the states and opens up new opportunities for sustainable trade and growth.

Transport volumes between Kazakhstan and China have grown by more than 4.5 times over the past decade. In 2025, they are expected to reach 35 million tons (over 29 million tons already transported in 10 months, an 11% increase compared to the last year).

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

Kazakh-Chinese cooperation projects in Lianyungang, Khorgos, Xi'an and other transport hubs continue to demonstrate steady growth. Container shipments surged by more than fivefold in 10 years , exceeding 1.4 million TEU.

Positive dynamics is also observed along the TITR: From January to October 2025, the number of container trains along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 12%. Xi’an emerged as the leading hub, accounting for 46% of total shipments with more than 16,000 TEU transported

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is actively investing in railway infrastructure to meet the growing demand. The construction and modernization of 5,000 km of track is underway, which will let increase border throughput capacity to 100 million tons per year in the coming years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State inaugurated the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway.