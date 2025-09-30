President inaugurates second line of Dostyk-Moiynty railway

“Today marks the official launch of the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway, an exceptionally important infrastructure project. Undoubtedly, it will enhance the efficiency and capacity of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics system. 35 years ago, the Dostyk-Alashankou project was launched. The connection of Kazakhstan’s and China’s railroads is a landmark event for our country,” said the President.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the veterans, who was involved in the construction of the railroad.

He reminded that in his latest address to the nation, transport and logistics sector was named a driving force of the economy, and one of the main factors of strengthening the international ties.

“The Kazakh land has always served as a golden bridge between China and Europe. China is our eternal close neighbor and reliable ally. The relations between the two nations are based on strong friendship and mutual trust. We consistently support each other. Our countries share common vision of the future,” he stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of One Belt, One Road global project, reminding that namely in Kazakhsan, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, announced this initiative in 2013.

“We comprehensively support this project and actively participate in its implementation, as it fully aligns with the interests of our country”

According to the Ministry of Transport, the project is one of the key areas in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, aimed at enhancing transit capacity and strengthening ties with China.

In terms of digitalization, infrastructure modernization, and the expansion of the transport-transit corridor, the project envisions the use of artificial intelligence and digital solutions. It is a part of the Smart Railway concept currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. It includes AI-based train traffic management and schedule optimization, infrastructure monitoring using sensors and drones, transition to predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and reduction of CO₂ emissions, automation of logistics and container transportation, enhanced safety along railway routes, as well as analysis of global transport flows and forecasting load along the China-Europe corridor.

It is worth noting that the construction of the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section is one of the country’s major infrastructure projects. It is expected to unlock new opportunities for Kazakhstan’s exports and transit toward China.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to complete the Dostyk-Moiynty railway construction this year