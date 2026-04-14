Almaty CHP-2 project passes 55% completion mark

The visit was attended by Mayor of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy and representatives of relevant organizations.

The modernization of CHP-2, including its conversion to natural gas, is underway in Almaty’s Alatau district. The project is being implemented by a consortium of Chinese companies, with construction launched in 2024 and completion scheduled for 2026.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

The project involves building a modern gas-fired plant with a thermal capacity of up to 952 Gcal/h and an electrical capacity of up to 600 MW, aimed at reducing emissions without compromising the reliability of the city’s energy supply.

Currently, 99% of the main and auxiliary equipment has been delivered. Installation of three gas turbine units, generators, and four hot water boilers has been completed, while the installation of heat recovery boilers is ongoing. Construction of auxiliary infrastructure and roads has also been finalized.

Overall completion of construction and installation works at key facilities stands at around 55%, with ongoing work in the main building, boiler house, water treatment systems, gas preparation unit, and electrical infrastructure.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

CHP-2 is the largest heat source in Almaty, and its modernization is expected to significantly reduce environmental impact, improve ecological safety, and ensure a stable heat and power supply for the city.

Following the inspection, Sklyar instructed officials to adhere to project timelines, enhance quality control of construction works and equipment supply, and ensure the facility is commissioned on schedule.

The visit also included a review of reconstruction progress at CHP-3 in the Ili district of Almaty region. The plant has operated as part of Almaty Electric Power Stations JSC since 2007.

Photo credit: The Government's press service

The project includes the reconstruction of the plant with the construction of a combined-cycle gas unit with a capacity of at least 450 MW, along with the replacement of worn-out equipment. The contractor is a consortium of Kazakh companies.

Engineering surveys and earthworks have been completed, while pile foundation works and construction of key infrastructure are ongoing.

The first gas turbine unit has already been installed on its foundation, with further equipment installation and construction continuing.

For CHP-3, the First Deputy Prime Minister instructed to accelerate construction works, improve coordination among project participants, and ensure timely completion of key stages.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had discovered six new oilfields in Mangystau and Atyrau regions.