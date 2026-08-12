Korea Football Association issues public apology amid mounting controversies

In a statement titled “A Message to Football Fans and Football Officials” issued on August 8, the KFA apologized for the turmoil surrounding the organization following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We deeply apologize for causing great disappointment and concern over various controversies surrounding the association since the 2026 World Cup,” the KFA said.

The association acknowledged that it was in a “truly dire situation,” citing a National Assembly hearing, an unprecedented police search and reports concerning incidents from more than 10 years ago.

The crisis intensified after South Korea failed to advance from the group stage of the World Cup. Former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team coach Hong Myung-bo were later questioned at a parliamentary hearing over the association’s management.

On August 6, police searched the KFA headquarters as part of an investigation into alleged improper interference in Hong’s appointment as national team coach.

Further controversy followed after reports emerged concerning alleged misconduct involving foreign referees and supervisors during international matches held in South Korea in 2011 and 2012. The allegations had reportedly been identified during a 2016 government audit.

The KFA stressed that such practices are no longer tolerated and pledged sweeping reforms.

“We will further enhance the transparency and ethics of our organizational culture to meet heightened external standards and expectations,” it said.

The association also vowed to rebuild public trust and become an organization that receives “support and praise, not jeers and criticism.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the future of FIFA President Gianni Infantino had come under renewed scrutiny after the governing body abandoned its controversial proposal to bring private investors into the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments.