Infantino's future in doubt as possible FIFA successors emerge

The proposal, which would have offered FIFA's 211 member associations financial incentives in exchange for backing the plan, triggered strong opposition from several football confederations. UEFA said it had "lost confidence" in Infantino's leadership, while the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) called the lack of consultation with member associations "totally unacceptable."

Under FIFA rules, a vote of no confidence would require the backing of at least 20% of FIFA's 211 member associations, or 43 federations, fueling speculation over who could replace Infantino if a leadership challenge succeeds.

Several senior football officials have emerged as potential contenders:

Victor Montagliani

Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf since 2016, is viewed by many as one of the strongest candidates. He previously led the Canadian Soccer Association and played a key role in Canada's successful joint bid with the United States and Mexico to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reports suggest his candidacy could attract support beyond Europe after all 41 Concacaf member associations rejected the investment proposal.

Lise Klaveness

Lise Klaveness, the president of the Norwegian Football Federation, has gained attention for her outspoken criticism of FIFA's governance. Following the collapse of the proposal, she told Norwegian broadcaster Dagsrevyen: "We board members don't lead alone, and that's what he has missed in this matter." Klaveness has consistently called for greater transparency, accountability and stronger human rights protections within world football.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is another prominent name. As president of Paris Saint-Germain, chairman of European Club Association and a member of both the UEFA Executive Committee and FIFA Council, he has extensive experience in football governance. However, reports indicate he is not seeking the FIFA presidency.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the AFC and FIFA senior vice president, openly opposed the investment proposal, describing FIFA's approach as "totally unacceptable" in a letter to the AFC's 47 member associations. Having previously challenged Infantino in the 2016 FIFA presidential election, he remains one of the most experienced figures in international football administration.

Aleksander Čeferin

Aleksander Čeferin is widely regarded as one of football's most influential administrators. UEFA has led opposition to Infantino's proposal, but reports suggest Čeferin currently prefers to remain in his role as UEFA president rather than contest the FIFA presidency.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has also been mentioned as a possible outsider. Now serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Wenger is respected across the sport, although his previous support for Infantino and limited experience in football politics may reduce his chances.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) withdrew its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid after UEFA began considering legal action over FIFA's abandoned plan to sell a stake in future FIFA World Cup revenues to private investors.